Police declare Bauchi lawmaker wanted, place N1m bounty on him

Police Command Bauchi state has declared Rep Yakubu Shehu wanted and placed a bounty of N1m on him.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports Shehu is representing Bauchi Federal Constituency on the platform of PRP but later defected to APC).

This is contained in the Special Police Gazette Bulletin CB: 2685/Bsx/VOL.T/4s distributed by the Bauchi State Police Command spokesperson, SP Ahmed Wakil, on Tuesday in Bauchi.

The bulletin said the Nigeria Police Force, under the authority of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had declared the member, Yakubu Abdullahi Shehu wanted.

He is wanted “in connection with a case of criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt, inciting disturbances of public peace and culpable homicide.

“The police are seeking anyone with valid information that will lead to his arrest for interrogation and arraignment on criminal charges.

“Anyone with information that could assist in his arrest should please contact 08151849417 or report at any nearest police station”.

It said the security agency asked anyone with useful information about his whereabouts to contact them, promising a N1m as a bounty on the lawmaker.(NAN)