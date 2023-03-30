Police debunk alleged invasion of school by herdsmen in Oyo

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The Police Command in Oyo State has debunked an alleged invasion of suspected herdsmen in a Community Secondary School in Alaropo Nla in Orire Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

It would be recalled that reports alleged that suspected herdsmen with their cattle had invaded the school farm on Thursday morning, injuring some of the school teachers and students who wanted to prevent their cattle from grazing.

According to a source who broke the news, the school had just finished morning devotion and students were preparing to settle down in their classrooms to continue their second term examination when the herdsmen invaded the school farm with their cows grazing mindlessly on crops.

He added that efforts made by the students and the teachers to drive away the herdsmen were met with brutal resistance.

Debunking the report, the command’s spokesman, SP Adewale Osifeso said that nothing of such incident happened in the school and nobody was injured as being alleged.

He said the herdsmen were peacefully grazing their cattle outside the vicinity of the school and people began to raise false alarm.

Osifeso said there was peace in the area and the state still enjoyed the peace witnessed during the recently concluded 2023 General elections.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Adebowale Williams had sent the Divisional Police Officer in the area to the place, who confirmed the incident did not happen and the area was peaceful and calm.

Osifeso, then urged the media and public to always scrutinise their source of news in order not to create unnecessary fear in the society.