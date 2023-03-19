Police confirm murder of Tonye Cole’s DG in Rivers

Police confirms murder of Tonye Cole’s DG in Rivers

…APC in tears as victim leaves 1-month-old baby

…police assure of diligent investigation, justice

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The All Progressives Congress, APC, is in deep regrets over the murder of the Director-General of Tonye Cole’s campaign in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State Chiosom Lennard, during the Saturday’s Governorship and State House Assembly elections.

Chisom, the Ubeta Community, Ward 10 leader of APC in the area was shot while trying to prevent suspected hoodlums, dressed in Police uniform, from hijacking election materials during the polls.

Spokesman of the APC in the state, Darlington Nwauju, said the victim was killed while trying to prevent policemen from hijacking electoral material from his polling unit.

Nwauju said: “Chiosom Lennard served the APC as Caretaker Chairman of the party in his LGA and until his death was leader of APC in Ward 10 and Campaign Coordinator of our Governorship campaign in that LGA.

“He left behind his two kids (wife still nursing a 1month old baby). Am ashamed that the party I belong to could not bequeath a legacy of free and fair elections in Nigeria.”

Confirming the development, the Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, said the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Election duties in the state command, Echeng Echeng, has called for a thorough investigation into the killing.

Earlier, Echeng, had adjudged the election as peaceful in all parts of the state and commended the police personnel on duty for a show of professionalism.

But, the police yesterday in Port Harcourt unsealed its lips, as the Iringe-Koko, stated that the victim was killed by unknown gunmen.

She said: “The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Election duties in Rivers State Command, CP Echeng Echeng has tasked operatives of the Command to deploy all necessary human and investigative assets to ensure that the killers of the Campaign Director-General for the All Progressives Congress in Ahoada West in Rivers State, Hon. Chisom Lenard, are brought to book.

“From information gathered, the Campaign DG was shot by yet to be identified gunmen in the afternoon of Saturday 18th March, 2023.

“The Commissioner of Police commiserate with family of the bereaved and has promised to bring perpetrators of such heinous crime to justice.”