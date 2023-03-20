Police confirm killing of two officers in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state police command, Monday confirmed the killing of two of its officers by army personnel in Jalingo, the state capital.

Spokesman of the Police command, SP Abdullahi Usman, confirmed this to newsmen.

He noted that some other officers of his command sustained varying degrees of injuries and are receiving treatment.

Narrating the incident, SP Usman, said a misunderstanding between a female police officer resuming duty at the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and an army personnel degenerated into a ugly situation that claimed lives and properties.

He affirmed that he was also caught in the cross fire but was lucky to escape.

At the time of filing this report, the tension the incident generated has subsided but residents of the area who were terrified by the gunshots are still apprehensive.