Police confirm arrest of Kano MD, 2 others for disrupting election

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel has confirmed the arrest of the Managing Director, of state-owned transport service, Kano Line, Bashir Nasiru Aliko Koki and two others for disrupting the election (electoral offence) in Masaka polling unit Kofar Mazugal/ Gwammaja, Dala local government area of the state.

Gumel confirmed the development while addressing newsmen during the spot assessment of Saturday’s governorship and state house of assembly elections.

The Police Commission further said the security agencies have already restored normalcy in the area and voting exercises had since continued in the area.

According to him, “As at the time we came, the Presiding Officer has fled the area. But because of the swift response of the people, they prevented the saboteurs and they were arrested.

“As I speak with you, we have three persons in our custody.

“Additional information by the Assistant Presiding Officer was that there was someone who came to vote in the polling unit whereas that was not his polling unit but they insisted that he must be allowed to cast his vote there with the intent of fomenting trouble. Unknowingly, there are those planted there who brought out knives that they must allow him to vote. And so they started attacking people in the area.

‘Fortunately, we have arrested them and restored normalcy back in the area and the voting process will continue.

“The perpetrators arrested will be investigated and in the shortest period of time brief the Journalist on their findings. Already, Kano State Police Command has inaugurated a committee specially to handle cases of electoral offence,” the Commissioner of Police, CP Gumel however stated.