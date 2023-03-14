Police begin investigation into kidnap of Rivers Accord Party’s assembly candidate 

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the abduction of the Accord Party’s House of Assembly Candidate for Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Constituency 2, in the state, Chukwudi Ogbonna.

Ogbonna was whisked away at gunpoint to an unknown destination by unidentified criminals while returning to his house on Monday evening.

The victim, who is a popular candidate for the Saturday’s election was kidnapped at about 8:30pm, Monday, around Rumuigbo area of Port Harcourt.

The Rivers State Police Command, however, disclosed that it has opened investigation into the development.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police said the police are aware of the development.

Iringe-Koko said: “We are aware of the kidnap. Investigation has commenced to ensure that he regains his freedom.”

It is was gathered that the candidate, who was driving in his white Mercedes-Benz, alongside his friend was taken away while his car and friend were abandoned.

Speaking, Ifeakachukwu Nwakiri, who confirmed the development, said he was picked by the gunmen while he was driving back to his home.

He said the kidnap was politically-motivated, adding that police have been alerted on the incident.

He said: “It is painful that people are playing politics of bitterness and kidnapping. This is what politics has turned to. You play politics with people’s blood.

“My brother, Engr. Chukwudi Ogbonna is running for Rivers State House of Assembly for ONELGA constituency 2 under Accord Party.

“It has been threats upon threats. The threats manifested this evening. He is the candidate that everybody wants. People need change. They need good governance. He has been touching lives before he joined politics.

“Yesterday, at about 8:24 pm, people of the underworld double crossed him, four of them. They kidnapped him on gunpoint. As I am talking with you, nobody knows his whereabouts.”