Police begin investigation into alleged arson at Lagos spare parts market

The Lagos State Police Command has started an investigation into the suspected arson attack at the Akere Motor Spare Parts Market, Tolu, Olodi Apapa in Lagos on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, the police spokesman in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin said though the fire was put out around 3 am, a 65-year-old security guard lost his life in the incident.

Meanwhile, traders at the market have lamented the loss of several millions of naira. Reports have it that some group of gunmen came around 2:30 am and set the market ablaze, killing a man identified as the security guard.

Similarly, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service in a statement earlier on Wednesday said the deceased male adult had a “gunshot injury”, fuelling suspicion that the fire was a deliberate attack on the market.

However, Hundeyin said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Idowu Owohunwa urged Lagosians to remain calm as the State Criminal Investigation Department has been directed to take over the investigation towards unraveling the true circumstances surrounding the attack.

He equally called for restraints in giving any form of extraneous coloration to the incident, while assuring that the outcome of the investigation will be made public.