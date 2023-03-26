Police ban protests in Nasarawa

Nasarawa State Police Command has banned any form of protests in the state.

Disclosing this in a statement, the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, in Lafia said: “The Nasarawa State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that all forms of protest have been banned throughout the state.

“Therefore, all proposed protests under any guise are hereby prohibited.

“The police command took this decision in order to prevent a breakdown of law and order and to sustain the peace currently being enjoyed in the state; as the intelligence report on security can no longer sustain any form of protest in the state.

“Consequently, parents and guardians are advised to ensure their children and wards do not violate this order as anyone caught shall be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.”