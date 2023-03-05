Police arrest two PDP members over fake news

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna- Niger State Police Command has arrested two persons suspected to be members of Peoples’ Democratic Party,(PDP) inside the Situation room of the All Progressive Congress,(APC) Gubernatorial Candidate, Umar Bago over false alarm.

The Police led by a Divisional Police Officer of Bosso Estate had invaded the Situation room after the two suspects had raised an alarm to the Police that some staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission,(INEC) were in the APC office thumb printing ahead of the Saturday Gubernatorial election in favour of APC.

The Director of Digital and Strategic Communications of the Bago Campaign Organization, Abdulberqy Ebbo confirmed to our correspondent that the police invaded the APC office to confirm the allegation only to realise that it was a fake alarm by suspected PDP members to implicate the APC.

“Abdulbergy said,” the Police actually invaded the APC office and ransacked the Situation room saying they were acting on a tip-off.

“The Divisional Police Officer who led the search said he was reliable informed that staff of the Independent Electoral Commission were in the building with sensitive materials thumb printing ahead of the Saturday gubernatorial election in favor of the APC.

“The state Commissioner of Police also came for the same purpose only to discover that it was all fake alarm as nothing of such was going on in the building and so the boys who raised the false alarm were arrested for giving false information to the police”.

When contacted, the state Police Command Spokesman, DSP Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the arrest of two persons for false information and attempt to cause breach of peace in the state.

He said, “On 5/03/2023 at about 1500hrs, information was received that some persons were found in a building at Bosso Estate thumb printing ballot papers towards the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

“Unfortunately, on entering the building and based on preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the information is false.

“The informant who was identified as Engineer Ndagi and one other person were immediately arrested for giving false information and attempt to cause breach of peace at the scene and the two of them have been transferred to SCID for further investigation,” the PPRO declared.