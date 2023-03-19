Police arrest Rep member for attempting to burn down INEC office in Kano

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Kano state Police Command has arrested Isyaku Ali Danja, among others, of Gezawa constituency for allegedly leading a team of hoodlums to destroy the collation centre of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano state.

This was stated by the Kano Police Commissioner Husaini Muhammad Gummel on Sunday while parading about 164 people arrested for various political crimes during the conduct of the recently concluded governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The commissioner explained that those paraded are acused of allegedly ballot box snatching, disrution of election, engaging in violence wielding dangerous weapons and engaging in drugs related crimes.

He assured that they are are going to be investigated and prosecuted accordingly.

“As part of our activities in ensuring a peaceful conduct of the governorship and House of Assembly election in the state we are parading suspects arrested for various violations during the election.

“They are arrested for ballot paper snatching, disruption of voting, wielding of dangerous weapons while some were caught with drugs.

“Amongst those arrested is also a member of the state House of Assembly Isyaku Ali Danja of Gezawa Constituency, who led a team of hoodlums attempting to destroy the INEC collation centre at Gezawa.

“They are all going to be investigated and prosecuted accordingly” he stated.

The commissioner further called on the general public to cooperate with the police in ensuring that they do not engage in wild celebrarion that might lead to breech of the law.