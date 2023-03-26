Police arrest 79 for election offences in Sokoto

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Sokoto state Police Command has arrested 79 suspects for various offences committed in the just concluded Gubernatorial and state Assembly Elections in the state.

In a statement made available to our Correspondent in Sokoto, signed by the command public relations officer Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanusi Abubakar, those arrested will be thoroughly investigated to ascertain their level of involvement.

According to the statement, most of the Suspects, were arrested for offences that contravened the electoral act and will be prosecuted by INEC legal team in line with the provisions of the electoral acts.

“Other suspects arrested for Offences under the penal code will be charged to court by the police”.

” The State Police Command Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security management have during the conduct of the Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections in Sokoto State, recorded cases and effected arrest of persons that violated restriction of movement order and other offences that contravened the electoral act such as vote buying, destruction of ballot boxes, political thuggery, threats and inciting public disturbances at Polling units among others”. Says the statement.

” A total of 79 suspects were arrested during the period for electoral offenses and other sundry crimes which the Police promised to fully investigate and if necessary transfer over to INEC for prosecution.”

“In view of the foregoing, the Commissioner of Police Sokoto State Command Muhammed Usaini Gumel enjoin all members of the public to be wary of allowing themselves, their love ones or their political party affiliates from getting involve in actions that are totally repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience of law, especially in view of the forthcoming supplementary elections in the State.” the command elaborated.

The statement further maintained that, Security agencies in the state is assured the general public that, they were committed to the protection of their lives and property and disgruntled elements in the state trying to test the will of insecurity will not be spared before, during and after the forthcoming supplementàry excercise.