Police arrest 2 for murder in attempt to steal car in Enugu

The Police have arrested two brothers within a community in Enugu for allegedly murdering two persons in an attempt to steal and sell their uncle’s car.

This is contained in a statement issued by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Thursday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that acting on credible information, police operatives serving in Uwani Police Division on March 13, arrested two brother – Chinedu Nnaona, 25, and Maduabuchi Nnaona, 21, – both of Onuakpaka, Ndiagu-Akpugo community in Nkanu West Local Government Area.

He said that the duo’s arrest was sequel to an earlier report received at Nkanu West Police Division on March 12 at about 11:30 a.m.

According to him, the report alleged the murder of one Christian Ngene, security guard and caretaker of the hometown residence of the suspects’ uncle (name withheld) at the address, and his 12-year old son, Promise Ngene.

“Upon receipt of the report, police operatives of the Division swiftly moved to the scene, found and evacuated the lifeless bodies of the two victims to the hospital, where they were confirmed dead by doctors and their remains deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

“Two knives, two hand gloves and broken pieces of a concrete moulded material (baluster) used by the suspects to perfect the act, were recovered at the scene.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspects confessed to the crime.

“They (suspects) stated that they conspired and left Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, where they reside with their parents, and went to the home address, with the sole aim of stealing and selling their uncle’s Mitsubishi Grandis car, parked in his hometown compound.

“To perfect their plan, they procured the knives, proceeded to the building in the early morning hours of March 12, and scaled the fence to gain access into the compound.

“And to further gain access into the main building to get the car’s key, they used the baluster to attack the security guard in order to get the building’s keys from him. He resisted, but they overpowered and used the knives to severely stab him to death,” he said.

The police spokesman said that the suspects also went ahead to stab and murder their uncle’s son, Promise Ngene, who was sleeping, to avoid their being exposed by him.

He said that they then gained access and ransacked the entire building in search of the car key, but were unsuccessful.

“Upon daybreak, they escaped to Maryland in Enugu, from where they were arrested by the police operatives, while trying to treat injuries the deceased security guard inflicted on them, in an attempt to resist and defend himself from their murderous attack,” he said.

He said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Ammani, while describing the sad act as highly barbaric and heinous, had commiserated with the immediate and extended family members and friends of the deceased victims.

Ndukwe said that the commissioner had vowed to ensure that they got the deserved justice in the case.

He said that the commissioner ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to accelerate and conclude ongoing investigation into the case within record time and arraign the suspects in court