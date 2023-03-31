Police arrest 19 El-Zakzaky members over violent protest in Abuja

El-Zakzaky

**Assures residents of commitment to security in FCT

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Against the backdrop of violent protest by hundreds of members of the Shiite Islamic group in Abuja on Thursday, the Police has said it apprehended 19 members for obstruction, riotous assembly and unlawful procession adding that they will be charged to court in due course.

Spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh made this known in a statement in Abuja.

It reads, “Following the Federal High Court ruling over the release of the International Passport of Sheikh Ibraheem El-zakzaky, members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) numbering over Four Hundred (400) staged a protest from Federal High Court to Eagle Square blocking roads, deliberately inconveniencing members of the public, especially commuters, and demanding the immediate release of their leader’s International Passport.

“Upon receiving distress calls from residents apprehensive of their safety, Police operatives were swiftly deployed to the scene to support officers already on the ground monitoring the procession.

“On sighting the reinforcement team, members of the IMN started throwing stones, Molotov cocktails, and other dangerous objects at the officers.

“The unlawful procession was dispersed using minimal force while nineteen (19) suspects were arrested and will be charged in court following due process of the law.

“The FCT Command assures residents of its commitment to security, safety, and peace within the capital territory.

“No untoward incident was recorded as observation and monitoring continued.

“The Commissioner of Police equally enjoins members of the public to be vigilant and make prompt rendition of calls/complaints through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.

“The Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.”