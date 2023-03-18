‘Pocket their money, vote your conscience,’ Buhari tells voters

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged voters not to give in to vote buying, but rather pocket the money of politicians and vote their conscience.

He expressed confidence the All Progressives Congress will emerge victorious in the Governorship and State Assembly elections across the country.

The president said this in Daura, Katsina state after casting his vote at Ward A, Sarkin Yara Polling Unit, 003 alongside his family members and aides.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, the president said that he is not surprised at the results of the presidential elections on February 25, 2023, which saw Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerging as President-elect.

He said the APC campaigns were thorough, and detailed, adding that “I am sure we are going to win, again.’’

The President urged the electorate to follow their conscience in choosing right leaders, claiming that the era of vote buying is extinct.

“I am aware that the money is not there like before for people to sway voters, like they used to do. And if they bring out money now, the people should pocket it, and still vote their conscience,’’ he said.

The President said the APC followed the constitutional procedure for the entire electoral process, choosing a party Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, who had served as a two-term Governor in Nasarawa State, and legislator in the Senate, with an experience that will secure the electoral value and relevance of the party.

“Nigerians trust us because we mean what we say and say what we mean. We have maintained that trust. We told Nigerians that we will work for them, and we have done our best in education and health facilities, and Nigerians appreciate our efforts,’’ he said.

President Buhari, while speaking on deepening of democratic culture and rising awareness among Nigerians, said the media had played a major role in empowering people with information on their rights, and providing a platform for voters to challenge leaders on promises and records.

“The media is doing very well in creating awareness and enabling the right conversation. You can hear the tough questions for leaders during interviews on TV, radio and other platforms, and the journalists always press for answers,’’ the President noted.