‘Please, pack your equipment well’, Kate Henshaw tells INEC officials

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has sent a letter of caution to the Independent National Electoral Commission before the gubernatorial election scheduled for March 18th, 2023.

Recalling the glitches at the 2023 presidential election, the actress on her Twitter page on Friday urged the electoral authority to improve in order to prevent history from being repeated.

She requested that the ad-hoc staff get all their equipment ready for the election day.

She tweeted: “Calling on @ineclagos @inecnigeria staff.

“Please pack your equipment well this night o. Bring our complete BVAS plus ink pad, cellotape, pens & enough ballot papers to avoid stories that touch. We don’t want a repeat of what happened last time.