Plateau: Six political parties, group collapse structure for PDP’s Mutfwang

Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Hundreds of supporters in Plateau State from six political parties have assured the State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang and others contesting elections on the platform of the PDP of their unalloyed support for success as they collapsed their respective structures into PDP.

This is as a group, Movement for the Liberation of Plateau State has urged citizens to come out en mass and vote massively for Barr. Mutfwang during the March 11 governorship election for the protection and liberation of Plateau.

The supporters from the ADP, ADC, Labour Party, Zenith Labour Party, YPP as well as the APC State coordinator, Buhari friends who were received into the Party by the State Chairman of the Party, Mr. Chris Hassan reiterated their commitment to delivering their respective polling units for all the candidates standing for elections on the platform of the PDP.

One of the returnees, Mr. Dantong regretted that they embarked on a journey to an unknown destination but as they realized their mistakes, they have to retrace their steps back to the PDP, a Party that has done much for them and the citizens of the State.

Earlier, Hassan, the State Party Chairman, assured the people whom he referred to as “the returnees” of inclusion saying, “the PDP would not discriminate against anyone of you,” and urged them to ensure they work for the success of the Party at the polls.

Barr. Mutfwang who also addressed the people thanked them for the confidence they have in the PDP and stated, “… The umbrella will accommodate everyone, you will all be a part of the rebuilding of Plateau, you came in the nick of time. We are on the operation to deliver your polling unit, go back and join hands with the people on the ground to deliver your polling unit.”

However, the Chairman, of the Movement for the Liberation of Plateau State, Simon Dung, and the Secretary, Peter Zita in a press statement on Friday in Jos said their decision to support Mutfwang and the PDP was borne out of the interest in unity and the liberation of Plateau people from the bondage of APC and place the State on the path of steady growth and development.

The statement said, “It is on record that the performance of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the Saturday National Assembly elections has left no one in doubt that Plateau is a PDP State. The Party needs the support of all patriotic citizens in Plateau State to win the March 11 governorship election to end the APC misgovernance of the State.

“It is heartwarming to note that based on the official results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the PDP won Plateau North and Plateau South Senatorial seats and five out of the eight seats for the House of Representatives in the State. The information available to us shows that the PDP is coasting to victory at the Plateau Central Senatorial election which the result is yet to be announced by INEC due to over-voting and mutilation of results sheets brought from one of the local government areas.

“We call on residents of Plateau State to put behind Party and ethnic sentiment and settle down for PDP in the March election for the prosperity of our State.”