Plateau: Jang charges Mutfwang to embrace all citizens

Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Jos – A former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang has admonished the Governor-elect, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang to embrace every citizen and bear in mind that he will now be responsible, for the wellbeing of not only his party members and supporters across party, divide but for everyone who is in the State.

In a statement by his Media Consultant, Clinton Garuba, the former governor while congratulating Mutfwang on his victory at the poll also asked Mutfwang to do his best for the State as he can’t afford to disappoint the citizens who made sacrifices to ensure he emerged victorious.

He said “The attention that the 2023 election received shows that more people are now politically aware and have decided to take their destinies into their hands, especially in choosing those who govern them. We must confess that Plateau is endowed with people of character, capacity, will and strength to further the cause of the State.

“This keenly contested election had an array of some of Plateau’s finest crop of politicians and now that the people have decided in favour of the PDP, we rejoice with the winner… The wild jubilation which accompanied the announcement of the result of the gubernatorial elections is instructive.

“The winner and incoming Governor should embrace everyone and bear in mind that he will now be responsible, for the wellbeing of not only his party members and supporters across party divides but for everyone who is on the Plateau.”

Jang added, “A lot of sacrifices were made by the Plateau people to give you the mandate to govern over them, some even paid the supreme price with their lives. All these sacrifices were borne out of the passion to see a new Plateau. You cannot afford to fail the Plateau people. Be magnanimous in victory and be the leader everyone will love to have.

“This mandate is a call to service; a call to take Plateau to higher heights and return the State to the pride of place it once occupied in the nation. Rise above any primordial sentiments and show leadership qualities of character, trust and capacity, the same which have endeared you to the Plateau people.”

He expressed dismay at “the attempt by some desperate politician to thwart the will of the people by the crude attempt to rig the elections,” and thanked “the media on the Plateau, the youths, women, for their resilience, the entire security agents for their professionalism with special thanks to the Nigeria Police and indeed, the officials of Independent Electoral Commission for their insistence on doing only the right despite the huge pressure that was mounted by the powers that be.”