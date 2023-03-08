Plateau: Don’t despair, come out to vote PDP, Mutfwang charges citizens

Barr. Mutfwang (middle) during the press conference

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has urged citizens not to be discouraged by the outcome of the February 25th Presidential election but to be committed to voting for the PDP in the March 11, 2023 election.

Barr. Mutfwang also urged all Plateau voters to take responsibility by encouraging every registered voter around them to come out and vote and after voting, they should wait till the votes are counted, announced, and uploaded on the BVAS machine before they leave.

Addressing journalists in Jos on Wednesday, he dismissed the many propaganda on social media against his person and his Party and called on citizens to discard such as they are the figment of the imagination of the propagandists.

He said, “… Indeed the outcome of last Saturday’s Presidential elections fell far below the expectations of the majority of our voters and the general public leading to widespread discouragement and despondency. However, those who voted on the Plateau spoke loudly that the PDP is the party of choice on the Plateau by electing five out of eight members of the House of Representatives and two out of three Senators.

“Your display of political sophistry in going with the National tide while establishing the local advantage of the PDP in the State is highly commendable. We must focus on this glimmer of hope rather than allow the spirit of gloom which has descended over our State to prevail. We must not allow our disappointment to make us question our continued participation in the electoral process.

“The salvation of Plateau State from the years of ruin and retrogression compels us not to despair. The time to arise is now so that our votes can take back the State from those who want to perpetuate their substandard values of mediocrity and corruption through surrogates. I must also commend the INEC in Plateau State for substantially being on the side of the law and the people.

“While it is true that some of the INEC staff especially in parts of Kanam and Wase LGAs aided the subversion of law and the due process leading to questionable outcomes in respect of the House of Representatives elections, we must commend those who did not allow their good names to be tarnished. March 11, 2023, is our date with destiny and history.”