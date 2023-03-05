Plateau: CAN has not endorsed any governorship candidate – Chairman

The Plateau chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says it has not endorsed governorship candidate of any political party.

Its chairman, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on Sunday that Plateau electorate should turn out en-masse on March 11 to vote for the leader of their choice.

“Concerning the governorship and the state assembly elections, be enthusiastic to come and vote en-masse the candidate of your choice in the interest of Plateau.

“Vote candidates who are God-fearing; have integrity and are accountable; vote men and women of good character and who have track records and are passionate about Plateau,’’ he charged.

Lubo thanked Plateau people for participating in the presidential election, saying that those whose candidates did not win should not be discouraged from participating in the governorship election.

He added that it was important for Plateau to pray for the will of God to prevail at the elections.



The CAN leader in Plateau also admonished the people not to take the laws into their hands no matter the outcome of the elections.