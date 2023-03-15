Plateau AA governorship candidate, others defect to APC

APC logo

The governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA) in Plateau, Mr Amos Adamu and his supporters, have defected to All Progressives Congress (APC).

Similarly, some members of working committee of the African Democratic Congress (ADP) and officials of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) with their supporters have also joined force with the APC ahead of Saturday elections.

Adamu, who spoke at a brief ceremony in Jos on Wednesday, said that the decision to rejoin the APC with his supporters was to work for the victory of APC governorship candidate, Mr Nentawe Yilwatda.

Adamu said that Yilwatda “has the potential to pilot the affairs of the people of Plateau at all levels.

“It is on that note and for the interest of the good people of Plateau that I am stepping down my ambition to support somebody that I believe can do better than me at this moment in time.

“I will go back to my unit, ward and the entire 17 local governments and mobilise our supporters to work assiduously to ensure that Yilwatda emerge as the next governor of Plateau”.

Also speaking, ADP State Chairman, retired Capt. Fire Venmap, said that he also defected with the party executive members to join Yilwatda in actualising the victory of APC in the state.

Venmap said that he was returning home (APC) because he was one of the people that formed the APC in the state.

“I want to proudly tell you that we are giving 100 per cent of our support for the victory of Yilwatda/Botmang on Saturday,” he said.

The state NNPP Treasurer, Mr Luka Abok, said that they were in APC because it remained the party to beat in Plateau.

Abok described Yilwatda as a competent hand that could transformed the fortunes of Plateau and they needed to team up with him.

APC State Chairman Chief Rufus Bature who welcomed the defectors, said they were home in APC and would enjoy all privileges with other members.

Bature assured them that the party would not take their return to the APC for granted, pointing out that “every single person is important to the party.

“I assure you that we will work together so that Plateau will be better at the end of the day because of the quality material we have as governorship candidate.

“I am sure that you have seen those qualities that is why you have collapsed your structures to joined forces with the APC,’’ he added. (NAN)