Pitch competition produces winning innovators from Nigeria, Ghana

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja





THE Lead4Change Innovators Initiative, which is a biennial initiative led by Skills Outside School Foundation (SOSF), has produced three winning innovators from Nigeria and Ghana after a rigorous selection process.

According to Lead4Change Innovators Initiative, at the close of the application window, 114 entries had been received from Nigeria, Ethiopia, Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa and were shortlisted to 50. Those 50 successful applicants were chosen, following a rigorous selection process to ensure that the identified problems were pressing needs that required immediate intervention.

Other selection criteria included the value of the problem to its identified demographic, cost-effectiveness, marketability, and time.

The innovators were taken through different stages and phases of the program, such as the Lead4change Masterclass, which was held virtually and guided the participants through Building an Entrepreneurship Mindset, Communicating, Leading, Launching, Implementing, and Sustaining Solutions, and Building and Sustaining Partnerships for Solutions.

Other sessions included the Lead4change Concept Note Session, the Lead4change Business Plan Session, the Advanced Lead4change Hub, and Mentorship, which lasted 10 months and ended in a pitch event. Following a carefully designed evaluation procedure, the number of participants who finally made it through to the final phase amounted to six.

After a series of value-adding sessions, four participants had the opportunity to pitch their social projects or businesses before a panel of judges, who assessed and identified those with the most viable projects or businesses to be funded. The pitch event produced the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions, and a consolation prize for the 4th position, where winners representing Ghana and Nigeria, won about NGN1,436,500 in cash and in kind which was sponsored by SOSF, Tongston Entrepreneurship Group, Glee Education, Muazu Africa, and Rolling Stones Consulting Services.

It was also made known that the Initiative opened its doors to welcome exceptional innovators globally who converged to solve some of the challenges on the African continent, make valuable connections, and gain the skills to deliver sustainable impact in their communities.

Determined to build a productive human capital driving transformational social-economic development globally, especially on the African continent, the call for change-makers received participation from entrepreneurs, educators, professionals, and community-based initiatives who shared with the world solutions they had developed to varying challenges.

Convinced that the initiative has contributed to the positive impact on African societies where the participants’ social projects/businesses are implemented. The hub looks to launch a second edition by late 2023.

By addressing social issues and promoting positive change, the initiatives are helping create a better world. The participant’s projects have helped improve the quality of life for individuals and communities by addressing social and environmental issues. Participating in the initiative has also provided opportunities for personal growth and development.

By working towards a meaningful goal and making a positive impact on society, participants have developed valuable skills, received mentorship, and gained experiences that have been invaluable to them in their personal and professional lives.