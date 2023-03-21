‘PINL, pipeline surveillance contractors up to task, never breeches agreement’

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the ‘Nord Stream 2’ gas pipline are pictured in Lubmin, northern Germany, on Feb. 15, 2022. PHOTO: AP

By Chancel Sunday

Niger Delta Peace Initiative, NDPI, a progressive/peace advocacy group in the region, has frowned at the concocted blackmail and campaign of calumny orchestrated by the Coalition of Organization for Peace and Development in Niger Delta, COPDIND, against a contracting firm, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, PINL, saying the allegations were bereft of truth in the face of obvious realities.

This was sequel to a publication published in one of the dalies, where COPDIND accused PINL of neglect and breech of contract agreements.

Reacting to the allegations, NDPI in a statement issued, yesterday, signed by its president, Comrade Raphael Ebimobowei, accused COPDIND of hiding under fake names to disturb the peace of Rivers and Bayelsa States.

The statement reads in part: “First and foremost, NDPI hereby extols the efforts of PINL in ensuring the safety and security of Pipelines under its protection, which saw to the increase in oil production in geometric proportions in the country.

“PINL should be commended for providing the enabling environment that ensured the accommodation and collective participation of all stakeholders in the region, which has brought about the sustained peace enjoyed in the Niger Delta. It’s a fact that since after the engagement of PINL, pipeline vandalism and oil theft have drastically reduced to the barest minimum.

“We condemn COPDIND in their unfounded allegations against PINL as published in one of the national newspaper. The signatories to the publication are also beneficiaries of PINL embarking on this dastardly act under the fake names, Atama Mien and Tamuno Long-John, being masterminded and sponsored by miscreants carrying out bunkering activities in the region. We actually know them.

“To put the records straight, PINL has neither sidelined nor blackmailed against stakeholders of any oil producing community, hence, we urge the public and constituted authorities to disregard COPDIND and their threats. More so, COPDIND’s campaign against PINL is an effort in futility.

“There’s also a security report on our desk that the same people behind COPDIND are orchestrating protests in Rivers and Bayelsa States to continue their campaign of calumny against PINL in order to heat up the polity and cause unrest in the region.

“The basic truth is that, they are bent on sabotaging the efforts and achievements of PINL in the Niger Delta region, which has translated to improved economy of our dear nation. We’re saying that, this plan of sabotage must be nibbed in the bud”.