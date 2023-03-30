Photos: Tony Elumelu hosts Davido at his mansion for daughter’s 21st birthday

Billionaire businessman and the Group Chairman, United Bank for Africa, Tony Elumelu on Wednesday hosted popular singer, Davido at his mansion in celebration of his daughter, Oge’s birthday.

Oge clocked 21 on Wednesday and it was exhilarating with David in attendance.

A video on the entrepreneur’s Instastory captured the moment the singer arrived and was welcomed by Elumelu.

Another slide showed the DMW label boss in a conversation with Elumelu as the businessman revealed in a caption that they spoke about the singer’s 4th studio album Timeless set to drop on Friday, March 31 and his plans for the year.

The birthday celebrant, who appears to be a fan of the singer, also posed for a selfie with him.

The OBO crooner’s visit has generated reactions on social media as it comes days after Wizkid performed at the billionaire’s 60th birthday party.