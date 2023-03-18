Photos: Scores injured as APC, PDP clash in Oyo

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Several people were in the early hours of Saturday, wounded when supporters of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and its main rival, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, clashed in ward 7 of Ibarapa East East Local Government Area of Oyo State as the governorship election is about to begin.

According to reports, trouble started when some suspected supporters of PDP allegedly attacked a bus carrying some people to the election ground

In a reprisal attack, some supporters of APC were said to have traced the leaders of the attackers to their hideout where a free-for-all ensued, leaving many people wounded.

At least, one of the wounded was said to be on danger list at an undisclosed hospital in the town.

As of the time of filing this report, efforts to contact the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, to comment on the matter, proved abortive, as calls placed across to him were not answered.

See photos below.