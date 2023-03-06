Photos: Obi visits woman stabbed while queuing to vote in Lagos

Peter Obi visits Mrs Jennifer Efidi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi on Monday visited Mrs. Jennifer Efidi, woman in viral video who was attacked by political thugs while queuing to vote at her polling unit in Surulere, Lagos.

Efidi became a viral sensation during the presidential election last week after she defied all odds to cast her vote despite being attacked earlier.

During his visit to her in her home on Monday, Obi described her as “my point of contact with every Nigerian who suffered a similar fate in their bid to exercise their voting rights, and contribute to a new Nigeria.” https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1632781591201161218?s=20

The presidential candidate shared picture from his visit to Efidi’s home via his verified Twitter.

Narrating her experience after the incident; Efidi said: “I went out with my daughter to cast my vote at Dipo Olubi Street in Surulere, like every other Nigerian. When I got there, I got verified and joined the queue waiting to vote. I later went to sit down because the line wasn’t moving due to some disorderly people smuggling themselves into it.

“After sitting for some time, some boys appeared, and they looked scary. It was obvious they didn’t come to vote. They were not close to us at the time, but a bit away from where the queue was. The boys were discussing, and I could see that some people who knew them went to join them. Meanwhile, the voting process was still ongoing. After about 45 minutes, I felt a huge impact on my face and heard the sound of a gunshot.

“To be sincere, I thought I had been shot. I thought the impact I felt on my face was from a bullet. People started running, and so I stood up, placed my hand on my face, and felt blood. I started screaming for help. People who saw me calling for help fled in the opposite direction. I later ran into the building where voting was taking place. Someone later came to help me by using a handkerchief to apply pressure to my face in an attempt to stop the bleeding. We remained inside the building until the boys left. I was later able to receive first aid treatment from a nearby nurse. In the video that went viral, you will see her giving me an injection to stop the bleeding. I was then taken to a nearby hospital, where the cuts on my face were stitched. I suffered deep cuts.”