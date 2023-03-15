Photos: Obi campaigns for LP gov candidate in Plateau

Three days to the governorship and state assembly polls, the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the February 25 presidential election, on Wednesday, rallied support for the party’s governorship candidate in Plateau State, Patrick Dakum.

The former Anambra State governor also thanked his supporters in the state for voting en masse in the presidential election.

“I have just arrived in Jos to thank the OBIdients, and urge them to come out enmasse to support LP candidates,” Obi tweeted.

“I use Patrick Dakum, our Governorship candidate as my point of contact in wishing the State Assembly candidates a great success on 18th March.

“We remain committed to reclaiming our stolen mandate and turning our focus to true nation-building.”

