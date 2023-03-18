Photos: NDLEA arrests party agents with hundreds of credit cards in Ogun

The Operatives of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested four persons in pocession of hundreds of credit cards.

The Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi disclosed this in a statement via his Facebook page on Saturday.

Babafemi stated, “Operatives of @ndlea_nigeria on election duty stop and search, just intercepted four party agents with hundreds of money credit cards, to buy votes at Ibara housing estate, Ogun state.

“Each card contains 10k and activated to cash with a code. @MB Marwa has directed they be handed over to the police after proper documentation,” he added.

