Photos: Kano Gov-elect picks up Certificate of Return

…extends olive branch to Gawuna, other opponents

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Kano State Governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf has, on Wednesday, extended hands of friendship to his close rival and the All Progressive Congress, APC candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, and other opponents who contested and lost in the 2023 elections, to come and join hands with his government to take the state to the next level and achieve giant stride developments.

Yusuf made the call in his acceptance speech shortly after receiving his certificate of return as Governor-elect from the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in Kano.

Recall that the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP’s Yusuf won the March 18th, 2023 governorship election in the state after polling 1,019,602 votes as against APC’s Gawuna who scored 892,705 votes.

Yusuf’s running mate, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo was also presented his certificate of return.

