Photos: INEC chair meets RECs, assures of better outing on March 11

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu on Saturday met with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja to review its activities in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly polls held nationwide on Saturday last week.

Yakubu told the RECs that it was imperative for the commission to review performances from last Saturday’s election.

He noted that the elections were painstakingly done but it came with issues ranging from technology, delay by election officials, attitudes of political parties’ agents among others.

The INEC Chairman stated that a lot of lessons have been learnt from the presidential elections ahead of the Governorship and State Assembly elections.