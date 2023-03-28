[Photos]: ‘Humbling experience’, Tony Elumelu visits Jerusalem

Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group, Tony Elumelu has visited the ancient city of Jerusalem in Israel on pilgrimage.

The billionaire businessman shared, on his Instagram page, photos from his visit to historic sites in the ‘old city’ of Jerusalem.

In his remarks, he described the experience as ‘indeed a humbling one.’

The philanthropist said: “While in Israel, I visited the Old City of Jerusalem and what a humbling experience #HolyLand #TOEWay.”

The banking mogul recently marked his 60th birthday anniversary with a flurry of greetings from President Muhammadu Buhari and other notable dignitaries from within and outside the shores of Nigeria.