Photos: DJ Cuppy bags third degree from Oxford University

Popular Nigerian Disc jockey, Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, has bagged a second Master’s degree from the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

The latest academic achievement is the third degree for the ‘Gelato’ crooner

Cuppy made this known in a post via her Instagram page on Thursday.

The pink-loving DJ shared pictures she took with her parents, Femi and Nana Otedola; and fiancé, Ryan Taylor, at the graduation ceremony.

She wrote, “ I’m a Third Degree HOTTER! 🔥🎓 Oxford University MSc done!!! ✔️👩🏾‍🎓📚👏🏾 #CuppyOnAMission.

Cuppy had previously bagged a degree in business and economics from King’s College, London, in 2014. She then proceeded to getting a master’s degree in music business, from New York University in 2015, then followed her master’s degree in African Studies in 2022.