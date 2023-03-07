Photos: APC chair, Adamu meets govs ahead Saturday poll

By Biodun Busari

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Sen Abdullahi Adamu has met with the party’s governors ahead of the governorship and House of Assembly elections slated for Saturday.

The meeting which was held on Tuesday at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, also had members of the National Working Committee in attendance.

Aside from the governors, all of the party’s flag bearers in the March 11 polls were in the meeting.

APC revealed this via its Twitter handle today, “Ahead of the Saturday, 11th March 2023 Governorship and State Assembly Elections, the National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu alongside members of the National Working Committee met with the Party’s Governors and other flag bearers at the National Secretariat, in Abuja.”