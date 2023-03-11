Pharmacists appeal for Prof Uzochukwu’s safety

By Chioma Obinna

Pharmacists under the auspices of the Nigeria Association of Pharmacists in Academia, NAPA, on Friday appealed for the safety of Prof Chijioke Uzochukwu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, of Abia State.

In a press statement, signed by the National Chairman of NAPA, Dr Ezekiel Olugbenga Akinkumi, NAPA appealed to agencies of government that are concerned with handling the matter and the general public, to let fairness and justice prevail.

The press statement reads in part, “The news of the abduction, forceful detention, false imprisonment and threat to the life of one of our members, who serves as the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Abia State, Professor Ikemefuna Chijioke Uzochukwu by the Police and the Directorate of State Services in Abia State, has come to our attention.

“We have also gotten the news that he was asked to stay away from the Commission’s Office in Abia until further notice, without any official statement as to his particular offence.

“While we condemn all forms of electoral offences in strong terms, we wish to state categorically that we find the treatment meted out to Prof Uzochukwu very strange and we wish to condemn it out-rightly.

“Prof Uzochukwu is a Pharmacist and a renowned Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry of international repute. As pharmacists and trainers of pharmacists, our core attributes include unblemished integrity, accuracy and strict adherence to ethics, rules and standards.

“We have zero tolerance for all forms of misconduct. That is why we give the populace medicines instead of poison. We can vouch for these attributes in Prof Uzochukwu and that is why we are greatly concerned with the treatment meted out to him as well as his present situation.

“We, therefore, appeal to agencies of government that are concerned with handling this matter and the general public, to let fairness and justice prevail on this issue and to stop the unnecessary media trial he is being unfairly subjected to.”

NAPA said they are greatly concerned with the treatment meted out to Prof Uzochukwu and his present situation.

“We need to be assured of his safety.;”