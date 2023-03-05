Petrol: NNPC declares 35 days sufficiency with 1.2bn litres

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The NNPC Limited has declared that it has in stock 1.2 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) that would ensure a robust supply of the product for at least 35 days.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Limited, Mr. Garba Deen Muhammad in a statement at the weekend explained that the 2.1 billion litres represent 0.9 billion litres in all the land depots nationwide and 1.2 billion litres on marine vessels.

He said the company “plans to close the month of March 2023 with about 2.8 billion litres, which is equivalent to 47 days of sufficiency.

“The appearance of pockets of queues in Abuja and some parts of the country is largely due to restrictions in businesses and movement, to allow for the conduct of the Presidential and NASS elections and enable Nigerians to exercise their civic right. However, operations have now resumed at the depots and trucks are being dispatched to various parts of the country.

“We expect normalcy to be restored in the next few days”, he added.

Mr. Muhammad noted that “NNPC Ltd. and all its partners and stakeholders will continue to work together to ensure seamless distribution of petroleum products around the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections”.