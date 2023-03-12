Peter Obi’s purpose was to make Tinubu president – Keyamo

By Nwafor Sunday

The Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has given reason God raised the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate up.

In a statement he disclosed via his Twitter handle, Keyamo, unambiguously said that the former governor of Anambra state was raised by God in other to make the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Tinubu the president of Nigeria.

His words: “Indeed, God Almighty raised Peter Obi for a purpose: that purpose was to make Bola Ahmed Tinubu President. “Peter Obi was the means to an end, but not the end itself.”

Expressing happiness over Tinubu’s victory, Keyamo said that many men of God who had visions that Obi would win the February presidential election, missed their visions.

According to him: “Many Men of God, with the greatest respect to them, obviously missed this part of the visions that they saw about 2023”