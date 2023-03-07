Peter Obi postpones campaign visit to Abia ahead of gov poll

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has postponed his scheduled visit to Abia State today ahead of the March 11 governorship poll in the state.

Recall that Obi was earlier billed to be in the state to campaign for the LP governorship candidate Chief Alex Otti.

The Special Adviser to Otti on Media and Publicity, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma, confirmed the postponement of Obi’s visit to the state in a statement on Tuesday.

Ekeoma stated that the shift was due to some emergency engagements which Obi will be having in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, today.

He, however, noted that Obi has assured that the visit must take place before the governorship election in the state.

“While we hope to communicate a new date to Ndi Abia, we sincerely regret any inconveniences which the postponement may have caused them,” he said.