Peter Obi: Ministry recalls, investigates Lagos principal who sent student home

By Elizabeth Osayande

Lagos State government has commenced investigation into the incident of a school principal who reportedly sent a student away because she used a poster of Labour Party, LP’s Peter Obi to wrap her book.

In a statement by the Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Education, Ganiu Lawal, the government said the principal of the school had been recalled and would be asked to explain what happened.

Vanguard reported that a Junior Secondary School Student of Odomola Secondary School, Epe, Lagos, Miss Marvellous Barinaadaa, was on Tuesday sent home by the school principal for allegedly wrapping her books with the poster of Peter Obi.

Her mother took to the social media to lament the situation, sparking reactions.

Old students react

One of such reactions came from the President of Odomola Secondary School Old Students Association, OSSOSA, Epe, Apagun Shola.

Shola said: “I have been able to reach the principal. The issue circulating is far from the truth. There is a directive to stop all forms of campaign in the classroom, as some political parties use the students to campaign in class.

“The principal did not expel or suspend the student. She sent her home for causing havoc and disturbance in the class during recess by chatting, and sharing LP poster to her mates.

“Again, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education is on the issue,” OSSOSA President said.

“Lagos State Ministry of Education is investigating the complaint of a parent that his child was sent out of school for using the poster of one of the contestants in the last election to wrap his books. The incident was reported to have happened at Odomola Junior Secondary School, Epe.

“The Ministry has recalled the principal, who will be asked to explain the incident.

Govt steps in

Stepping in, Lagos State Government has stepped in, assuring that the Ministry of Education and all its agencies will never instruct any school principal, personnel or teacher to act in such a manner.

According to Ganiu Lawal, “Lagos State Ministry of Education is investigating the complaint of a parent that his child was sent out of school for using the poster of one of the contestants in the last election to wrap his books.

“The incident was reported to have happened at Odomola Junior Secondary School, Epe.

“The Ministry has recalled the principal, who will be asked to explain the incident.

“The Lagos State Government, the Ministry of Education and all its agencies will never instruct any school principal, personnel or teacher to act in such a manner.

“The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, reassures the public that the matter will be dealt with within the scope of our strict regulations as the reason for sending home the student is unacceptable — if true.

“Mrs Adefisayo also hinted that another school principal at Odonguyan, who was caught on camera, as shared on social media, promoting her political choice to the students, has been subjected to appropriate disciplinary measures.

“The Ministry promotes and runs a public school system devoid of politics and political insinuations.

“A thorough investigation of the matter will be carried out and anyone found culpable will be subjected to disciplinary measures as laid down in the civil service rules.”