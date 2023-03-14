Pertinence launches Oneapp, property flex to simplify investment in real estate

By Elizabeth Osayande

Nigerian foremost real estate firm, Pertinence, has released Oneapp, a web application designed to make real estate assets more accessible to people.

Speaking at the launch, held recently at the company’s corporate headquarters in Lagos, head of technology, Pertinence Group, Mr. Tunji Ademuyiwa, said that Oneapp was developed to offer a variety of services, beginning with land purchase, flexible financing options and plainly stated terms and conditions for anyone willing to make informed decisions in real estate.

In his words: “Being a tech-forward business, Pertinence has worked on a few tech initiatives like Realvest, Homify, and Real Max. Now, we have these distinct functionalities into a single platform where users can access everything real estate.

“By everything real estate, I mean land, houses, rentals, and leases, whatever it is as long as it is real estate, we want to have it all in one spot, that is why we dubbed it Oneapp,” he explained.

Ademuyiwa, also the CEO, Datafirst Technologies, who noted that Oneapp was free and easy to sign, reiterated that customers could access a variety of real estate products right from their dashboard. He added that installment payments were supported , and that users could choose to sign up as a realtor and receive commissions from sales made by customers that register under them.

Speaking on the launch property flex, a flexible payment strategy, the co-founder of Pertinence Group, Dr. Sunday Olorunsheyi, who acknowledged that the concept of flexible payment for properties has gained traction in the real estate industry, noted that the introduction of Oneapp would streamline the procedure and make it easy for more people to invest in real estate.

He said: “When we first entered the business world more than 10 years ago as Pertinence, we made it clear that our company’s focus would be on people empowerment and enterprise development. The story is crystal evident if you look at our trajectory. At every stage of our business, we have always focused on finding methods to empower people.

“At this time, we realized that although more people would have been interested in real estate investment, doing so would have been extremely difficult for them given the high price of purchasing real estate. So, we made the decision to create a flexible payment strategy that would motivate them into real estate.

“The primary difference between our flexible payment plan and those offered by many other real estate firms is that our technology makes it simple and smooth for subscribers. So, our goal with Property Flex is to free investors from the need to make a sizable upfront commitment by enabling them to buy, hold, and sell land at their own speed. No matter what their financial situation, we think everyone should be able to participate in real estate.”

On his part,co-founder of Pertinence Group, Mr. Wisdom Ezekiel, stated that the introduction of Oneapp marked the beginning of the end for conventional methods of sealing real estate deals. He stated that customers would no longer need to go to the company’s office to pick up payment receipts and other papers; instead, everything would be available to them on their dashboards.

Ezekiel revealed that Oneapp had been in development for about a year and is now available to the public. He added that the app had received positive feedback from the real estate industry, with many individuals applauding the platform for its capacity to democratize real estate investing.

He continued: “Oneapp is an emerging concept. We are only starting with the first phase of tech today. We believe One App is capable of much more, and in the coming months, we intend to make the public aware of a great deal more.

The launch of Oneapp and property flex, had in attendance stakeholders in the real estate business.