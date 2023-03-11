Perish thought of upturning Tinubu’s victory – NADECO tells Obi, Atiku

.

The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) Renewal Group has advised opposition parties agitating against the declaration of Sen. Bola Tinubu as president-elect to perish the thought of upturning his victory.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti, the group described Tinubu’s emergence as president-elect as the best that had ever happened to Nigeria in recent times.

Its National Leader, Prof. Atilade Adeeyo described the action of the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to upturn Tinubu’s victory through the tribunal as an exercise in futility.

He said efforts by the two runners-up at the presidential election of Feb. 25, Mr Peter Obi of the LP and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, challenging Tinubu’s victory would not yield any positive result.

He advised the duo to accept defeat honourably so the country could move forward.

Adeeyo described Tinubu as a strategic and patriotic leader whose strong political structure spread across the six geo-political zones of the country.

He said Tinubu won the elections partly because “he is a beautiful bride that all Nigerians love.

“President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu has an impressive track record as a great, patriotic leader.

“He displayed this uncommon leadership trait when he served as the governor of Lagos State.

“He deployed competence and enduring capacities of a pan-Nigeria cabinet in his government to achieve giant strides in Lagos State and we all are witnesses to the awesome development that state has got,’’ he said.

Adeeyo said also that Tinubu is loved by most patriotic Nigerians because he is a builder of men and not one who pulls others down.

“This is the more reason why Nigerians will experience the best of governance under his watch as president.

“We can also assure our teeming youths to be rest assured that Tinubu will ensure that their yearnings for a greater future is taken care of when he mounts the saddle of power.

“We are standing up for our nation and Nigeria will work again. The families of those that died in the post-annulment of the 1993 presidential election will wish the annulment never happened.

“I speak for thousands of members in the NADECO Renewal Group, and urge Nigerians to allow peace to reign so that we can enjoy the renewed hope promised by the president-elect,’’ Adeeyo stressed.