Pentecostal Bishops tell clerics danger of inciteful sermons, hate speeches

Catholic bishops

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A few days before the Governorship and States Houses of Assembly elections in Nigeria, the Pentecostal Bishops Forum (PBF) had told clerics of Christian and Muslim extraction about the danger of hate speech and inciting followers.

Chairman of the forum, Kaduna State Chapter Bishop Ademola I. Tinuoye in an interview, called on the good people of Kaduna State to come out en mass on the 18th of March to vote/elect their leaders without sentiment.

He admonished that competence and inclusiveness which he said is better than gang-up and conspiracy should be the yardstick for who to vote for regardless of party, religion or ethnicity.

“Christian and Muslim leaders must stop issuing statements that could create chaotic tension and overheat the polity, their speeches or sermons must be such that will calm nerves and promote peaceful and religious coexistence.

“While we appreciate the outgoing administration in Kaduna State under the leadership of Malam Nasir el-Rufai for infrastructural development in the state, we appeal to them that they should complete the ongoing projects especially those in the southern part of the state capital. Doing this will change some narratives”.

On the current naira notes and fuel challenges, Bishop Tinuoye urged the citizens to endure the challenges, saying it will soon be over, adding that it should not discourage them from coming out to exercise their franchise.

He frowned at the renewed attacks on some communities of Zangon Kataf of Southern Kaduna and called on government and security agencies to rise up to the situation before it escalates beyond what it is now.

” We pray for peace in the troubled Southern Kaduna and any other area in Nigeria. May the peace of God reign supreme and expose those behind the attacks” he prayed.