Home » News » Pensioners: Kaduna Govt screens beneficiaries  without accounts
News

March 30, 2023

Pensioners: Kaduna Govt screens beneficiaries  without accounts

A cross section of pensioners( Note this image is used to demonstrate the story

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo 

The Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Pension Bureau, Professor Salamatu Isah, has said that processes for the payment of beneficiaries  of  Retirement and Death Benefits who do not have bank details have commenced this week.

 Prof Isah who disclosed this in a statement, said that beneficiaries will be identified by Local Government Pension Desk Officers as well as their counterparts at various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government.

Prof Isah pointed out that 112 of  these   beneficiaries are in Batch 21 of State pensioners while 134  Local Government pensioners  fall under Batch 19 of this category, adding that verification payment will be done next week at various zonal headquarters.  

Related News

It will be recalled that Kaduna State Government had earlier  released N920 million for the payment of Retirement and Death Benefits for both state and local government beneficiaries under the Defined Benefit of the old pension Scheme on March 9.

In the payment schedule, state pensioners will get N400 million while local government beneficiaries will receive N520 million.

Last November, Governor Nasir   El-Rufai  had approved   N900 million  for the payment of Accrued Rights  for retirees and families of deceased beneficiaries  under the new  Contributory Pension Scheme(CPS).

 The Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Pension Bureau, Prof Salamatu Isah, had  said that the amount  covered  batch 54 for the state and local governments retirees and families of the  deceased.

 Prof Isah further explained that payment of retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme is being done  by the Pension Funds Administrators (PFAs), adding that   government will only pay the past savings.

According to her, such savings which is known as Accrued Rights,  is the retirees’  entitlements  prior to the commencement of the Contributory Pension Scheme  in 2017,  and they are  paid to  PFAs instead of individual beneficiaries.

Giving breakdown of the  payment, the Executive Secretary  had said that N600,000,000 has been allocated to the state retirees and deceased families, while N300,000,000 was allocated to local governments retirees and  families of the  deceased.

The November 2022  release came  two  weeks after  Governor El Rufai had earlier approved N1, 160,000,000.00 for the payment of gratuity for  batch 17 Local Government pensioners  and    batch 19 of State Government  retirees  and families of deceased under the old Defined Benefits Scheme (DBS).

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.