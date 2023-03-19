PDP’s Agbu in early lead, clears 4 Taraba LGA’s

By Femi Bolaji
The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Taraba state, Kefas Agbu, has cleared four local government result of the governorship election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC so far.
Below is a breakdown of results from the four LGAs.
Ardo Kola
PDP – 15034
APC -2343
NNPP- 14577
SDP – 1607
Zing
PDP – 20182
APC – 7299
NNPP- 2919
SDP – 254
Yorro
PDP – 11880
APC – 5282
NNPP- 4072
SDP – 3328
Lau
PDP – 13368
APC – 5079
NNPP- 10196
SDP – 631
