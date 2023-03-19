PDP’s Agbu in early lead, clears 4 Taraba LGA’s

By Femi Bolaji

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Taraba state, Kefas Agbu, has cleared four local government result of the governorship election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC so far.

Below is a breakdown of results from the four LGAs.

Ardo Kola

PDP – 15034

APC -2343

NNPP- 14577

SDP – 1607

Zing

PDP – 20182

APC – 7299

NNPP- 2919

SDP – 254

Yorro

PDP – 11880

APC – 5282

NNPP- 4072

SDP – 3328

Lau

PDP – 13368

APC – 5079

NNPP- 10196

SDP – 631