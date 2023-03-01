PDP’ll take Lagos, what happened at center inconsequential – Jandor reacts

By Miftaudeen Raji

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Lagos state, Olajide Adediran, known as Jandor, has vowed that PDP will win in the state, noting that what happened at the center will not affect his party in the coming March 11 governorship election.

Adeniran made this vow while speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Wednesday.

He said, “We will repeat the feat we recorded in Lagos in last Saturday election by putting our best feet forward and choose that strong-willed individual that will take our state of this maradus.

“What we are speaking to is that we will come out, irrespective of what happened at the centre, and take our state. I am ready. Jandor is ready. I have so many things coming the sitting government. They are approaching Jandor.

“Read my lips, I am not backing down. This is the 8th year on this our last lap and we are going take this Lagos. It’s not about having our say. We should have our way. We will win Lagos landslide,” he said.

Recall that Adeniran had warned that any attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to tamper with result of the Lagos West Senatorial District’s Saturday poll in Lagos would be a call for anarchy.

Jandor made the remarks in a statement released on Saturday, by the Head, Media and Communications JANDOR4GOVERNOR Campaign Organization, Gbenga Ogunleye, in reaction to alleged moves by the APC in the state to rig the poll.

The statement read in part: “The Lagos PDP Governorship candidate Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) has revealed that the result of the Senatorial election held earlier today (Saturday) as collated by the party indicated that the Peoples Democratic party candidate has won by a huge margin but the ruling party is making frantic efforts to prevent the announcement of the result by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“Jandor, therefore call on the INEC to stay true to her integrity as an unbias umpire and declare the result as it is without yielding to intimidation.

“The governor hopeful warn the ruling party from her planned attempt to rig the election by preventing the authorized electoral officials from declaring the results as collated by the BVAS.

“I therefore, charge the good people of Lagos State to stay alert and ensure that their wish as freely expressed through their votes for their preferred candidates is not subverted by whatever means.

“Any attempt by APC to change the result of Lagos West Senatorial district which currently is in favour of PDP will be a call for anarchy.”