PDP wins 25 House of Assembly seats in Osun, APC wins one

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun state has won 25 of the 26 House of Assembly seat while the main opposition party in the state, the All Progressives Congress, APC, won one.

The official result announced across the collation centres in the state showed that the PDP won majority of the seat while that of Boripe/Boluwaduro constituency earlier suspended till Sunday was won by the All Progressives Congress.

Result of Ife-Central and Ife-East constituency was announced at INEC head office in Osogbo due to what the commission ascribed to security issues.

PDP won in Ife-Central, Ife-East, Ilesa-West, Ilesa-East, Atakumosa-East/Atakumosa-West Ifelodun, Egbedore, Ife-South, Ife-North, Ola-Oluwa, Irewole/Isokan and Ila state constituencies.

Other constituencies where the PDP won include, Ifedayo, Osogbo, Olorunda, Irepodun/Orolu, Obokun, Oriade, Iwo, Odo-Otin, Ayedire, Ede-North, Ede-South, Ayedaade and Ejigbo state constituencies.

The APC was declared winner in Boripe/Boluwaduro constituency that was eventually announced this morning.