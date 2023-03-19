PDP wins 21 of 22 LGAs announced so far in Akwa Ibom

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

The ruling People’s Democratic Party is heading home to victory in the Gubernatorial polls.

The PDP has so far recorded a wide margin in the 22 local government areas announced by the electoral umpire

The party has so far won 21 of the 22 local government areas announced while Young Progressive Party won in Ikono local government area.

The state has 31 local government areas.

The PDP equally won Essien Udim, the stronghold of Senator Godswill Akpabio, an APC chieftain and Senator-Elect on the platform of APC

Feelers have it that the elections were marred by thuggery, violence and destruction of materials amidst low turn out of voters.