PDP to Omo-Agege: Accept defeat, congratulate Oborevwori

Omo-Agege

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPOKESMAN of the PDP Presidential Campaign and Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, has told Delta APC Governorship candidate and Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to accept defeat and congratulate PDP’s Sheriff Oborevwori for his victory in the March 18th gubernatorial election.

Aniagwu in a statement said; “contrary to the wrongful assertion by the APC, the Delta State Governorship and House of Assembly elections followed due process and was conducted in consonance with relevant laws chiefly among is the Electoral Act 2022 as amended.

“The results duly collated from the various units, wards and local government areas have so far been adjudged as free, fair, credible and transparent and winners have emerged across the State Constituencies.

“It is however disturbing that the APC that unleashed terror on innocent voters in Ughelli North and parts of Ethiope west could turn around to point accusing fingers at others

“The APC has won 6 State Constituencies cannot turn around to describe the election as non-complying with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended.

“We thank Deltans for their unalloyed support and solidarity with the PDP even as we promised to continue delivering on the Okowa mandate till the last day of this administration.

“We, therefore, call on the APC Governorship Candidate and Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to do the needful expected of democrats and call on his brother, the PDP Governorship Candidate, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori to congratulate him on his well-deserved victory at the polls”.