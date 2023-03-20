PDP to INEC: You favoured APC in Nasarawa guber race

By David Odama

The People’s Democratic party (PDP) late night accused Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of rigging the gubernatorial election in favour of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, in Nassarawa state.

They also alleged connivance with security agents to upturn victory of PDP in the Governorship election in the state.

Director general of PDP Campaign Council for Presidential candidate, Atiku Abukakar and the state Governorship candidate, David Ombugadu, Labaran Maku said this in a press conference in Lafia.

According to the former Minister of information, INEC and the state government decided to slow down election processes especially the collation of results in many places in order to manipulate figures to wipe out votes PDP won in the election.

“How can you conduct election in two electoral wards just in Lafia, the state Capital and INEC will not be able to computerized results in 48 hours, we are not talking about entire local government, just two wards of Ciroma and Gayam wards”.

“These are two ward they have continued to use to rig election in Nasarawa state, why are they driving journalists and others away while election process in Ciroma and Gayam being done in darkness?.

“Now if you look at election processes in Awe and Kokona the results that were rejected are being brought back by INEC to wipe away the victory of PDP, it’s our conclusion that this election in Nasarawa state is obviously being manipulated,” he said.

On his part, the state Chairman of PDP, Francis Orogu, said that his party was worried that nearly 48 hours after election results of two wards, namely, Gayam and Ciroma are yet to be collated.

“As we speak, the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, and other APC members are inside the Lafia local government collation centre where myself who is the state chairman of PDP is not allowed.

“The security operatives threatened us as directed from the government house, they are chasing away both the journalists who are accredited by the INEC to cover collation of result,” Orogu claimed.