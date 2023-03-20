PDP to INEC: No violence recorded at Obingwa LGA, announce result

Festus Okoye

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has faulted claims of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, wherein the commission noted that the Obingwa Local Government Area office of the Commission in Abia State was attacked by thugs during the collation of results.

The Party through its Agent -in-Chief, Governorship Election 2023, Barrister Charles Eseonu stated that no violence was recorded during and after the election, urging the commission to announce the result of the area.

Read the statement below:

“The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State has been drawn to a press statement released by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information And Voter Education Committee of Independent National Electoral Commission ((INEC) Barrister Festus Okoye, in Abuja yesterday, which stated that the Obingwa Local Government Area office of the Commission in Abia State was attacked by thugs during the collation of results for the Governorship and State Assembly elections of 18th March 2023.

While we find such claims strange, we wish to set the records straight and state as follows:

“That there was no recorded act of violence in Obingwa LGA of Abia State before, during and after the election of March 18, 2023.

“That Party agents at Obingwa collation centre only ensured that INEC’s directive that results must be announced at units, collated at ward then local government levels and result sheets issued to agents be complied with.

“We were shocked that INEC is attempting to bypass her own recommended process and even falsely released a statement to members of the public to achieve that.

Youths of Obingwa should rather be commended for insisting that INEC followed her own guideline as previously stated by Barr Festus Okoye and other national officials.

It is important to note that results of same election from Umuahia South LGA, which were taken to INEC headquarters for collation changed dramatically along the way in favour of one of the parties involved in the election.

We therefore implore INEC to do the right thing by not raising false alarm but to announce the results as collated in Obingwa.

Signed