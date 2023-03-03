‘PDP Taraba guber candidate, Kefas Agbu never paid CAN for endorsement’

By Oluwatosin Alex

Some governorship candidates in Taraba State have accused the PDP candidate, Kefas Agbu of paying N50 Million to the Christian Association Of Nigeria (CAN) for the purpose of endorsement.

This is not only ridiculous but laughable because the personality of Kefas Agbu will never allow him to engage in such an activity that spells desperation for power. This may have been believable if Kefas was a newbie in Taraba politics or someone who isn’t loved by the people but Kefas Agbu is just that candidate loved by all and sundry.

The allegations are however not unexpected; propaganda is a huge part of Nigerian politics and this fake N50 million accusation will be regarded as part of it but the opposition parties went too low this time. It is not news that they have been trying their possible best to frustrate the ambition of the former military personnel and with these allegations against Kefas Agbu, it shows how irrational and clueless they can be.

Kefas Agbu is not just the everyday politician, his style of politics is alien to the Nigerian society because he doesn’t engage in all these gimmicks; he fears God to a fault and this is why his candidacy has been flying across the state, even to the innermost part of the region.

If the opposition parties claim the CAN collected N50 Million, they need to provide proofs to back their claims but it’s obvious they don’t have any because if they do, they would have definitely shared it alongside their claims.

The CAN is also a Christian body that will never engage in such a transactional activity. The endorsement of the association is believed to be a directive from God and in a way to express obedience to God’s will, they adopted Kefas’ candidacy.

No doubt, this allegation came from a place of envy and hatred against Agbu Kefas’ continued rise to stardom but they can only try, nothing can stop God’s project.