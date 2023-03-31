PDP reverses suspension of Anyim, Fayose, others

•Withdraws Ortom’s referral to a disciplinary panel

•Suspends Igyorov Ward exco with immediate effect

By Peter Duru & John Alechenu, Abuja

Ayu had led the party into suspending former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, former Governors Ayo Fayose (Ekiti), Ibrahim Shema (Katsina) and two others over alleged anti-party activities.

He had also led the NWC into referring Governor Samuel Ortom to the party’s disciplinary committee for the same offence.

Damagun, who was appointed acting National Chairman of the PDP on Tuesday, held his first full-fledged meeting yesterday where the decision to reverse these disciplinary measures was taken.

The decision to reverse the suspensions and other referrals was announced after the meeting by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba.

He said: “The National Working Committee, NWC, of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at its meeting today (yesterday) March 30, 2023, extensively discussed recent developments in the party.

“The NWC recognized the imperativeness of a total reconciliation among Party leaders and critical stakeholders for a more cohesive Party in the overall interest of our teeming members and Nigerians in general.

“Consequent upon the above, the NWC reverses the referral of the governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee.

“The NWC in the same vein, reverses the suspension of the following underlisted members of our great party: Ibrahim Shema (Katsina State); Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti State); Sen. Pius Anyim (Ebonyi State); Prof. Dennis Ityavyar (Benue State); and Dr. Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara State)

“This decision is without prejudice to the powers of the NWC to take necessary disciplinary action against any member of the Party at any time pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

“The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party across the country to be guided by the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) as well as the new spirit and necessity of reconciliation, unity and harmony in our Party at this critical time.

“The PDP must remain focused as we continue to take every necessary action to recover the stolen mandate freely given by Nigerians to our Party and Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.”

Suspends Igyorov Ward exco with immediate effect

Meanwhile, the State Working Committee, SWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Benue State, yesterday, ordered the immediate suspension of the Ward Executive Committee of the party in Igyorov Council Ward of Gboko Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

That order was, however, countered in 24 hours by another faction of the committee, led by the Vice Chairman, Helen Ortese, who disowned the suspension order and asked the general public to disregard it.

Sensing the danger of allowing the factions to continue to operate at cross purposes, the SWC at the end of its extraordinary meeting yesterday in Makurdi, resolved to suspend the committee.

The resolution, signed by members of the SWC, read: “the SWC deliberated on and reviewed the recent activities and matters of the administration of the affairs of the party in Igyorov Council Ward, which have raised and aggravated tensions within the party in the area with possible threats of violence and break down of law and order.

“It is, therefore, the resolution of the SWC that pursuant to the powers conferred on it by Section 59 (4) of the Constitution of the PDP as Amended 2017, and does order that the Executive Committee of the POP in Igyorov Council Ward is hereby suspended for a period of one month pending necessary action that shall be taken to restore sanity, harmony, law and order in the party in that area.

“The State Working Committee shall during this period administer the affairs of the Party in Igyorov Council Ward in the best interest of the party, discipline, growth and success.”

The SWC directed the committee to hand over all documents or other items in their possession belonging to the party to the State Executive Committee of the party with immediate effect.

It added that they should henceforth cease to act in offices they held prior to their suspension.